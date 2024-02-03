Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %

BIPC stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,463,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,011,000 after acquiring an additional 143,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

