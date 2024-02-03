Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on March 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Brookfield Infrastructure has raised its dividend by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %
BIPC stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
