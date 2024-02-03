Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VYGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VYGR

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 12,170.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.45 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $327.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.