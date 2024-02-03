Brokerages Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target at $17.58

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.43.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

