Brokerages Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 630,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 10.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ProFrac by 8.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.17 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that ProFrac will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

