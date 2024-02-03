Brokerages Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $34.62

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

