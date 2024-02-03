Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$29.71

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AC. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.72. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

