Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £362,568.92 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland sold 40,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.26), for a total transaction of £362,568.92 ($460,931.76).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £142.97 ($181.76).

On Monday, December 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 856 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($195.88).

On Monday, November 20th, Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($191.76).

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 888 ($11.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 764.50 ($9.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($12.08). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 849.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 853.23.

Britvic Increases Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 6,458.33%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

