BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $8.93

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $8.52. BrightView shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 191,028 shares traded.
BrightView Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $823.26 million, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.20.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BrightView Company Profile
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
