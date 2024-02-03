BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

BBIO stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 705,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 541,690 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

