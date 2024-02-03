Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.230-2.270 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

