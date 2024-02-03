Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,787,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $138,969,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

