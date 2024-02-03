Boston Partners Sells 72,570 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,937,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $79,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

