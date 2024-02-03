Boston Partners Has $68.37 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Partners boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.21% of L3Harris Technologies worth $68,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 92.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LHX opened at $207.00 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

