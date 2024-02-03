Boston Partners Has $66.28 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $66,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

