Boston Partners Has $60.07 Million Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,447,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 110,052 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.62% of Kosmos Energy worth $60,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $5.79 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

Insider Activity

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.