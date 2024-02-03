Boston Partners Has $51.83 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,661 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.