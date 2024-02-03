Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

