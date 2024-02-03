Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82 to $0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million to $386 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.44 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $82.25. 1,524,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,798. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

