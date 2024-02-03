Booking’s (BKNG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3,850.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $178.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $207.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,555.62.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Booking stock opened at $3,561.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,331.23 and a 52-week high of $3,669.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,433.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,173.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.