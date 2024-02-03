Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 4.2% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Shares of BKNG traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,561.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,985. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,433.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3,173.99. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

