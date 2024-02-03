BMO Capital Markets Trims Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Target Price to $80.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of RHI opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

