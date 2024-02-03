BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $35.81 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
