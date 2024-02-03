BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE BLW opened at $13.92 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
