BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.53 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.72.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,348,558 shares in the company, valued at 169,298,730.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 3,706,736 shares of company stock valued at $53,290,842 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

