BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,120,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,087,672.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,386,660 shares of company stock valued at $69,531,654 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

