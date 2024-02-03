BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $16.85.
In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $107,068.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,120,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,087,672.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,386,660 shares of company stock valued at $69,531,654 in the last quarter.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
