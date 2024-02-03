BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHK opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 194,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,005 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.