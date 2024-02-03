BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BKCC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $275.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

