BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Thomas Unterman Sells 750 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

