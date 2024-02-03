Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.64.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 690,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

