Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.25 million. Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.480 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. 474,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,727. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 19.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

