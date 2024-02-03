Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Base Resources
Base Resources Stock Performance
Base Resources Company Profile
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Base Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.