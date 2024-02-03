Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 31 ($0.39) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of BSE stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £100.30 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.34.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

