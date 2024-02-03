Barrington Research Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.