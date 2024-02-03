Barclays Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $145.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.76.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

UPS stock opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.