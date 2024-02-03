Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).
In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,281.21). 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
