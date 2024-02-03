Barclays Raises Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $35.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

