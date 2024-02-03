Barclays Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $126.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after acquiring an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

