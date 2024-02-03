Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $102.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

