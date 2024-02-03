Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

BMO stock opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after purchasing an additional 738,579 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,774,000 after purchasing an additional 679,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,294,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 278,859 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

