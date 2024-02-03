Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

