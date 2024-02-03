Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53,712 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $49,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $277.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $279.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $509.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

