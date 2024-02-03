Banco Santander S.A. Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,279,000 after acquiring an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

