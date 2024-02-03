Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

