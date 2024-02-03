Banco Santander S.A. Buys 6,606 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,006,000 after buying an additional 170,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,308 shares of company stock worth $9,881,312 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Chubb Dividend Announcement

CB stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $248.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.68.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

