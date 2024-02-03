B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stake Increased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the period. B2Gold accounts for about 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in B2Gold by 831.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 8,199,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,556,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

