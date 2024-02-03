Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.47. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.78.

AVY opened at $198.86 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

