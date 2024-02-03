Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 29,590 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,590 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

