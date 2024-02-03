Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,776,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,683,961,000 after purchasing an additional 217,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

