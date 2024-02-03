Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.46 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 35,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

