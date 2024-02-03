AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.530-11.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.53-11.03 EPS.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 266,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

