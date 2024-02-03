Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

